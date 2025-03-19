Jones felt Luton were unlucky not to win after delivering their most 'complete' performance

Luton fail to find the net in Boro stalemate

Town attacker Izzy Jones was disappointed to see what he felt was the most ‘complete’ performance of his short spell with Luton only yield a solitary point at the weekend.

Up against former club Middlesbrough, the 25-year-old was part of an excellent first half display from the hosts that contained everything apart from that one most important factor, a goal. It wasn’t for the lack of trying either, Jones himself firing one attempt over the bar, while Thelo Aasgaard and Elijah Adebayo wasted a trio of wonderful opportunities between them.

Visiting keeper Mark Travers also denied Carlton Morris twice, while Liam Walsh couldn’t make the most of three openings, as after the break, Mark McGuinness nodded Jordan Clark’s free kick wide, Lasse Nordas going close from Lamine Fanne’s cut-back in the latter stages. Although having an xG (expected goals) of 2.23 as opposed to just 0.13 from their play-off chasing visitors, the Hatters drew their fourth blank in six home matches and seventh in 12 under boss Matt Bloomfield.

Izzy Jones looks to get on the ball against Middlesbrough - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “I think it’s probably our most complete performance from back to front and we’re unlucky not to take three points. They’re a good team, they like to play football but with the issues they’re having at the back at the moment, no centre backs, we thought we could dominate aerially and I think we did that from minute one to the end, we just didn't take our chances when they fell to us. It was good to get a clean sheet, at the same time we wanted the three points and didn’t get the three points, but as a defensive unit we were very good.

"I can’t recall one big chance they had, or any chances really, so a positive to take from that. Now the next thing to do is score goals and put games to bed. It’s a shame, but I think there’s many positives to take and hopefully we can gain momentum and confidence from this performance and take it into the next games. We beat Cardiff which is a good result and we wanted to back that up. It wasn’t quite to be, so hopefully first game back after the international break we can take the three points home.”

With Jones seeing chance after chance being created and missed, on what the feeling is like among those on the pitch when the net fails to bulge, he added: "You can get frustrated with yourself, but at the same time you’ve just got to think if I get another chance I’m going to take it, or at least I’m getting in that position. We’re creating chances, we’re just not taking them. It’s fine margins.

"We’re unlucky we couldn’t put one of the corners or wide free kicks into the back of the net, but hopefully after the international break we take our chances and make the game much easier for us. Hopefully this is building confidence for the last eight games. It’s just about getting the three points, which is the difficult thing. There's 24 points to play for, our aim is to take all 24, but if we put in a performance like that I don’t think there’ll be an issue in the long run.”