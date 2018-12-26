Jones felt Luton were 'weak' during first half at Iron

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his side were fortunate to be in front at the interval during their 2-0 win at Scunthorpe this afternoon after a first half display he described as ‘weak.’

The Hatters had the better of the opening five minutes, before Iron then created plenty of chances, Yasin Ben El-Mhanni blasting over from a few yards, while Lee Novak was off target too.

However, Andrew Shinnie put Town in front after a quickfire break on 37 minutes, with Harry Cornick doubling the advantage five minutes into the second period, as Luton made it seven straight victories in League One.

Jones said: “I’m delighted more with the result than the overall performance, because I felt we rode our luck a little bit first half.

“We weren’t really at it, we looked weak I think, and it wasn’t until we scored did we really looked like we had a foothold in the game.

“We started the first five minutes and I thought we were excellent, we had chances to be fair, got in behind them, could have done better with a couple of opportunities.

“But then they were better than us, they played a strange shape if you like in terms of what they did.

“They went 3-3-4, real positive up top to try and get the result that they needed and we struggled to get to terms with it.

“But second half I thought we came out much better, managed the game much better and thought we were deserved winners overall.

“Because we just had that little bit more quality, but on chances, they probably shaded it.”