Jones felt officials got the big decisions 'wrong' after Hatters skipper Bradley was sent off in Forest victory

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt referee James Linington got a number of big decisions wrong during yesterday’s magnificent 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, including sending off skipper Sonny Bradley.

An absorbing contest saw the official book 10 players in total, six for the Hatters, also awarding Luton penalty that Kal Naismith converted, before making the hosts play the last 13 minutes with 10 men, dismissing Bradley for what was his second yellow card.

The captain’s first came when tripping attacker Keinan Davis midway through the opening period, before there was real controversy about the second, Reds substitute Sam Surridge clearly in an offside position when receiving the ball.

Believing the final touch had come off Town defender James Bree rather than Philip Zinckernagel, play was allowed to continue, Bradley clipping down the Forest striker to pick up a second caution and have to trudge off, meaning he will now miss Monday’s trip to Cardiff City.

Jones said: “Trigger happy wasn’t he, everything, and to be fair, first half, we said ‘okay as long as he’s consistent with that.’

“Kal Naismith has gone past Keinan Davis and he’s pulled him back, literally pulled him back to stop the counter attack and he let it go, I don’t know why, then he booked every single thing after, I think he booked two in the crowd too.

"He’s got some big decisions wrong, the sending off is wrong and it wasn’t our player that touched the ball, a penalty first half, Elijah’s (Adebayo) cut in, (Joe) Worrall’s arm is right out, so a lot of big decisions wrong there.

“We can’t (appeal), it’s two yellows.

"They’ve got a big decision wrong, but the fourth official was more concerned with getting me to sit down then he was actually looking and it’s a big decision that’s gone against us.

“It’s clearly offside and it’s come off their player, so tough.”

Goalscorer Naismith, who along with James Shea, Reece Burke, Robert Snodgrass, Allan Campbell, Fred Onyedinma and Adebayo, made his way into the referee’s notebook, wasn’t too harsh when asked for his opinion on the performance of the man in the middle though.

He added: “I thought the ref was good, I’m the worst one for referees, I’m always on at them and shouting and speaking to them and probably a little bit of a headache, but he let me speak to him for the most part of the game.

"Some of his decisions, I didn’t agree with that one, it did look like Zinckernagel has hit it through for the boy and then it’s just a huge loss for us to lose Sonny as he’s a leader.

"But listen, I made lots of mistakes the other day, so if it was a mistake for the ref then we’re only human, we make them, it is what it is.

"But I thought for the most part he let a proper Championship game go in good spirits.