Jones felt second half display deserved a point

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt his side's second half display was deserving of a point against Sunderland this afternoon, as they held the Black Cats to a 1-1 draw.

The visitors had led through Josh Maja's opener on the stroke of half time, only for Matty Pearson to level with 23 minutes to go, producing an excellent finish from Alan Sheehan's clever corner routine.

Jones said: “They're as good a side who have come here for a few years and they showed that towards the second half of the first half.

“I thought it was pretty even early on and then for the last 15-20 minutes they sort of controlled the game and we had to get to half time I was feeling then.

“We didn't manage to do that, which set us back a bit, but second half I thought we were excellent.

"I thought we came out, we changed something, a minor tweak really, and then we were really on the front foot.

“We got opportunities, we finally got the goal and look, we've both had chances.

"They've hit the bar, Danny's (Hylton) had a wonderful chance with a header, but I think on the whole a point is a fair result."