Jones felt three major decisions went against Luton in United defeat

Luton boss Graeme Jones was left to rue three decisions that he believed went again his side during their 2-1 defeat against Leeds United this afternoon.

With the second half just five minutes old, midfielder Izzy Brown had his heels clipped by Kalvin Phillips when deep in enemy territory, only for referee John Brooks to wave play on, United transferring the ball downfield seamlessly for Patrick Bamford to rifle the opening goal past James Shea.

Striker James Collins then levelled the scores moments later, before Town thought they had taken the lead through Matty Pearson's close range attempt, and was already off celebrating, before a late linesman's flag chalked his effort off.

Town were made to pay in the final minute, Bamford getting his second of the game, as speaking afterwards, Jones also felt his side should have had a penalty in the first period, saying "I don’t think I’m a biased manager, I think I try to be fair and try to be subjective with things.

“In my opinion, I’ve looked at the clips back, it’s a foul on Izzy, taking his legs from him.

“In my opinion, it’s a penalty on James Collins, he gets the other side and gets kicked and in my opinion, Matty Pearson is onside.

"There's no VAR to confirm it, it's purely subjective.

"There's a guy standing just inside the six-yard box and Matty's on the line.

"So for me, I can't draw a line across it, but for me, he's onside.

"Now I think that's why it's been disallowed, maybe John (Brooks) saw a foul in there that we're not talking about.

"If we're talking about it being onside, my subjective opinion is that he was onside.

“We’re playing Leeds United, the gulf is already big enough and when you don’t get decisions like that going your way and your team has given absolutely everything they’ve got, it’s a difficult one to swallow.

"I spoke to them about the penalty at half time, but it's after the horse has bolted.

"I've said before, what I don't want is little Luton, because we're playing Leeds.

"I felt the bitty decisions went against us today, never mind the big ones.

"John Brooks is an outstanding referee but I feel a little bit disappointed with how things went.

"It's nothing to do with the referee, you have to make your own luck.

"I'm certainly not blaming anybody here, but those things against a big team like Leeds can make the difference."

Despite the injustice Jones felt, he thought his side had nicked a point with the final action of the game, Dan Potts somehow heading wide from just six yards out.

He added: "We deserved that, where's the football gods when you need them?

"Dan's the cleanest headerer of the ball at the club and you think this is the least we deserve here.

"But nobody's going to help us, nobody's going to feel sorry for us, we've got to help ourselves and we'll get better results if we can repeat what we did today."