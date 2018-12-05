Jones felt youngsters did the club proud in Trophy exit

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt his much-changed side did the club proud despite going out of Checkatrade Trophy on penalties to Southend United this evening.

The hosts looked to be on their way through to round three courtesy of Arthur Read’s 81st minute goal, only for Stephen McLaughlin’s effort to deflect off Dan Potts and beat Marek Stech, before the Shrimpers won the shootout 4-2.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “We are disappointed, but I have to be proud of how we played.

“We’ve made 11 changes from our side that played on Sunday and I thought they did the club proud.

“We’ve got a lot of young ones out there, Arthur Read and Frankie Musonda making only their third and fourth appearances, Jack Senior, young (Aaron) Jarvis, so we’ve got a real young side, and they acquitted themselves very well.

“I thought we were the better side throughout. The first half was relatively even without either side creating too much, we caused them a few problems set-plays-wise and with a little bit more cutting edge in the final third we might have scored.

“But second half we might have scored, their keeper’s made some good saves, we’ve missed chances, hit the bar and then for them to equalise in the manner they did, it’s disappointing, but that’s the way it is.”