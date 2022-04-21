Jones: Four points should be enough to secure Luton's place in the play-offs

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes his side need four more points to secure their place in the Championship play-offs this season after what was a terrific Easter period for the Hatters.

Town began with a magnificent 1-0 win over top six rivals Nottingham Forest on Good Friday, ending the Reds’ 10-game unbeaten run courtesy of Kal Naismith’s 37th minute penalty.

They then followed that up with another 1-0 success on Easter Monday, this time at Cardiff City, a side they had lost the last five league matches against, with no win in eight, Harry Cornick heading home the only goal of the game with 19 minutes to go.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

With other results going Luton’s way, it means Town are now fourth in the table, six points above seventh placed Millwall with just three games remaining.

Although the Hatters could virtually secure a place above the dotted line by beating Blackpool on Saturday, a game to be shown live on Sky Sports, Jones refused to get carried away just yet, saying: “If I was other teams I’d be thinking something different about Luton Town but when you’re the manager of Luton Town and the stakes are so high you don’t allow yourself that luxury to consider anything.