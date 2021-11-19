Jones frustrated by a lack of quality as wasteful Town are beaten by clinical Rangers

James Bree is tackled at QPR this evening

Luton boss Nathan Jones bemoaned his side’s lack of quality in the final third after they went down to a 2-0 defeat at QPR this evening.

The Hatters unloaded 16 shots during the 90 minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, but only three of them were at Seny Dieng’s goal, while the hosts had half the attempts, with two on target, but both ended up in Simon Sluga’s net.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “That’s the Championship, but we have to show a bit more quality.

"It's the same as the Stoke game, Stoke had one opportunity, scored and won the game.

"They (QPR) had two and won the game, that’s just clinical, that’s how it is.

"We can do better with the first goal, a few errors leading up to the first goal, if I’m honest and we’ve got to defend that better.

"We’ve got to defend the second one better, but the second one should never have been as it was a foul the other way.

"There’s a few things there, but we've got to show more quality, more composure, as we’ve had so many opportunities tonight.

"We’ve had 16 shots, and they’ve had two on target and scored.

"We’ve had opportunities, Kal’s (Naismith) had a header from three, four yards, and that’s the frustrating thing, as performance levels, I thought we were excellent at times.

"In the first half I thought we were brilliant, a bit like last year (3-1 defeat), they had one opportunity in the first half and scored.

"We had so many opportunities, didn’t show the quality and didn’t punish them.

"They got away with that and got away with that again tonight and fair play to them as they showed more quality than us.”

On what the Hatters could have done better in front of goal, Jones added: “It’s not for want of trying and want of work as the stuff we do, we do final third work, we put them in positions, specific work where they get in those positions.

"They get shots, they hit the target, they score, it’s constant.

"We break away, we get down the right hand side a few times, we just delay a little bit, don’t pull the trigger, don’t really show that zest, don’t quite pick people out and when we do pick people out they miss the chance.

"We’ve had real good opportunities tonight, it's not like they've been half chances.