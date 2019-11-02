Jones: Galloway is showing signs of his best in training

Defender Brendan Galloway is starting to show just exactly what he is capable of in training now, according to Town boss Graeme Jones.

The 23-year-old hasn't started a Championship game so far this season, and has not featured in the league since the defeat to QPR in September, not even in the match day squad recently either.

He has recovered from the minor niggles that had been holding him back though and is starting to show the kind of form that saw him make 16 starts for Everton in the Premier League earlier in his career, when Jones was assistant manager to Roberto Martinez.

Displacing current first choice Dan Potts will take some doing though, the former West Ham youngster playing Town's last six matches in a row, as Jones said: "Brendan’s doing great.

"I've seen a real difference in him in the last seven days, the Brendan Galloway that I know.

"He’s had a period of training now and no setbacks, the pitches are a bit softer, so the patella doesn’t get as battered as much, but there’s competition for places.

"Dan Potts, in my opinion, has been outstanding.

"Twice now in the three games in seven days, he’s replicated huge distances, huge intensity, consistently, as well as his tactical awareness, his technical ability.

"If you look at him for the second goal against Fulham, he was in the centre forward’s position.

"So Dan’s done brilliant, you have to earn the right to play in this team and as I’ve said on many occasions, football has to make that decision."