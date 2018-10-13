Jones going into the unknown when coming up against Stendel

Luton chief Nathan Jones is venturing into the unknown somewhat when he comes up against Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel this afternoon.

The German was appointed as Tykes manager in the summer following the club's relegation into League One and has been charged with getting them back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Jones said: "He's not someone I’ve come across before, but it’s not as easy, from the outset, going into Barnsley, who I think signed superb players when they were in the Championship.

"Maybe not top Championship players, but there was a sense that if they ever did come back down, they’d have one heck of a squad to get promoted back up.

"I think they’ve been very good in that recruitment and what they’ve done.

"Coming in as a manager is never easy, to a relegated club, there’s no guarantees you’re going to go back up regardless of budget and size.

"So I think he’s done an excellent job, and you can see they’ve got a way of playing, a structure, and that’s all you can do as a manager."

Jones did admit he would tap into any of his squad with a Barnsley connection, like Matty Pearson, adding: "Of course I would do. I’d get as much information as I possibly could, but Matty didn’t play under him, he had one meeting with him and then he signed for us.

"I spoke to Cameron (McGeehan) about the environment there as it was interesting to learn, but I won’t be doing that now, because we’re so close to the game and it would be disrespectful of me to do that.

"But I speak to any player who has worked with certain environments. He’s a new appointment, so it’s one that we’re learning as we’re going along.

"What I do know is that one, they’ve got a set of individuals that can hurt you, but put into a good team structure, which they are, they’re very potent.

"But so are we, so it’s a good Sky game and one that’s going to be interesting and a real test for us and a test for them."