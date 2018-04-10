Jones hails a first away shut-out since January

Luton chief Nathan Jones pinpointed his side’s clean sheet as key to ending their five game winless run away from Kenilworth Road at Yeovil on Saturday.

Town hadn’t been able to keep a shut out since their last away win, at Grimsby on January 27, but did so with ease this time, running out 3-0 victors.

It would be so easy to come here and shut up shop and just make sure, but we were brave in our selection. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “I’ve said if you keep a clean sheet then we’re going to win games as we’ve got the firepower to score goals, we really have.

“We’re a positive side, we played a positive side again.

“It would be so easy to come here and shut up shop and just make sure, but we were brave in our selection.

“It’s good to have a clean sheet, it gives you a great opportunity to win games.”

Keeper James Shea was barely tested throughout, but did make a wonderful save in the second period from Lewis Wing’s deflected effort.

Jones continued: “He made a good save, the one save he had to make in the whole game, he responded to and he would have wanted that clean sheet for his life.

“He did that, he’s done superbly well since he’s come in, that’s his second clean sheet and I’m pleased for him.”

Full back Jack Stacey, who was part of Town’s defence on the day, said: “A clean sheet was right up there with our priorities.

“We believe we can get goals and especially in the first 10 minutes, I think they were massive for us.

“Away from home we’ve been conceding quite early goals which have put is on the back foot early on, but to get the clean sheet, we were happy with that.

“It was a professional performance in the second half, we did what we need to do and a 3-0 away victory, we were happy with that.

“They didn’t have too much attacking threat, but any that they did, I think we stopped quite early on, we were professional, kept the ball moving and we won 3-0.”

Meanwhile, forward Elliot Lee added: “We keep conceding little sloppy early goals and if we’d have cut them out I’m sure we’d have picked up a few more points by now.

“We’ve done that, we’ve kept a clean sheet and it was really pleasing.”