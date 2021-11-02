Jones hails clinical Hatters as they blow Boro away

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed his side's clinical edge in the second half against Middlesbrough this evening, as three goals in five minutes blew the visitors away in a 3-1 victory.

The Hatters had trailed going into the break, Josh Coburn sliding home Andraz Sporar's cross on 16 minutes to break the deadlock in front of the Sky cameras.

Harry Cornick then wasted a great chance, as did James Bree from a long throw, meaning Town swapped ends a goal behind.

However, once Fred Onyedinma replaced Dan Potts early in the second period, Luton found their scoring boots, as skipper Sonny Bradley headed home James Bree's on 57 minutes to make it 1-1.

Adebayo then hammered into the net on the hour mark to put Town in front, with Cornick going clean through two minutes later to find the bottom corner and ensure a shell-shocked Boro side had no answer.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: "You’d say, ‘some turnaround’ because of the scoreline but I don’t think we were bad in the first half.

"We had chances and quite comfortably could have gone in level, if not ahead.

“Harry Cornick’s had a glorious chance and one’s been headed back across and both of them (Bree and Adebayo) have got in each other’s way, but we could’ve scored.

"We had shots so, realistically, I don’t think we were bad in the first half, we were just behind because we got done with a counter attack, which quality players can do.

“In the second half we came out, we were aggressive, we stuck to the game plan and got our goals.

"This time we were just a little more clinical. Everything we’ve worked on, I’m really pleased.

“We don’t generally go back-to-back (with defeats), that’s the key.

"If you keep picking up points then you don’t get sucked into anything, you can be very stable and you can be in a good place in the table.

“I looked at the 88th, 89th minute and we were pressing, winning the ball back and breaking in fives and sixes.