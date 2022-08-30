Jones hails 'every part' of Town's character after picking up Cardiff victory

Cameron Jerome is denied a third goal for Luton this evening - pic: Getty Images

Hatters boss Nathan Jones praised every part of his side’s character after they recorded yet another victory in Wales this month, beating Cardiff City 2-1 this evening.

Luke Freeman and Gabe Osho both scored their first goals for the club in the opening 20 minutes of the second half, as although Romaine Sawyers pulled one back late on, Town had done enough to make it three unbeaten and an impressive seven points from a possible nine.

Speaking afterwards, when asked how good a week it has been for the club, Jones said: “It really has, we’re probably disappointed we haven’t got nine points as I thought we were excellent against Sheffield United and they’ve shown what a wonderful side they are today by beating Reading 4-0.

"But we’ve been up and down this M4 with a ridiculous schedule and we’ve shown we are resilient.

"We’ve been good on the road, we were excellent at Swansea, excellent against Sheffield United and been excellent tonight.

"I thought first half we weren’t quite as fluent in terms of we weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be, but still had the better chances, had the better situations, knew we could score a goal.

"Then we made some real bold changes, we’ve really gone aggressive second half and got the rewards.

"We had some real good chances late one, Cameron Jerome’s clean in and could have put it to bed, but I’m very pleased as we’ve shown every part of our character tonight.

"Resilience, aggression, quality in the final third, and it’s a tough place to come.