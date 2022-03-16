Jones hails 'excellent' Town's energy as they thrash Lilywhites at Kenilworth Road

Hatters boss reacts to midweek victory

By Mike Simmonds
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:10 pm
Town boss Nathan Jones

Luton chief Nathan Jones was elated with the manner in how his side got back to winning ways instantly by seeing off Preston North End 4-0 this evening.

Going into the game after a controversial 2-1 reverse to QPR on Sunday, the Hatters were soon in their stride, the recalled Luke Berry on target after just eight minutes.

Fred Onyedinma and Berry made it 3-0 by the break, before Bambo Diaby's own goal on the hour mark saw Town move up to fifth in the table, climbing above both Rangers and Middlesbrough.

Jones said: “Let’s not forget, these are a real good side, they’ve lost one in ten.

“With the greatest of respect, it’s not like we’ve done that to somebody that’s already down, it’s a wonderful performance.

“We were robbed on Sunday, we were good on Sunday.

"Tonight, we defended our box better and we were far more clinical.

"I thought that was as good a performance as we’ve had here.

“I’m so, so happy. Luke Berry does what Luke Berry does very, very well. I just thought we were excellent in the first half.

“The second half, we’ve got a benchmark or a watershed, where Swansea came here, we were three-up (at half-time) and cruising, it should’ve been four or five but we ended up drawing it.

“So, now, we don’t do a Swansea, we didn’t, and the energy we showed in the second half was quite frightening, especially because everyone’s having to do massive shifts."

Nathan JonesLilywhitesLutonPreston North EndQPR