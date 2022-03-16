Jones hails 'excellent' Town's energy as they thrash Lilywhites at Kenilworth Road

Town boss Nathan Jones

Luton chief Nathan Jones was elated with the manner in how his side got back to winning ways instantly by seeing off Preston North End 4-0 this evening.

Going into the game after a controversial 2-1 reverse to QPR on Sunday, the Hatters were soon in their stride, the recalled Luke Berry on target after just eight minutes.

Fred Onyedinma and Berry made it 3-0 by the break, before Bambo Diaby's own goal on the hour mark saw Town move up to fifth in the table, climbing above both Rangers and Middlesbrough.

Jones said: “Let’s not forget, these are a real good side, they’ve lost one in ten.

“With the greatest of respect, it’s not like we’ve done that to somebody that’s already down, it’s a wonderful performance.

“We were robbed on Sunday, we were good on Sunday.

"Tonight, we defended our box better and we were far more clinical.

"I thought that was as good a performance as we’ve had here.

“I’m so, so happy. Luke Berry does what Luke Berry does very, very well. I just thought we were excellent in the first half.

“The second half, we’ve got a benchmark or a watershed, where Swansea came here, we were three-up (at half-time) and cruising, it should’ve been four or five but we ended up drawing it.