Jones hails his professional Hatters after Dons win

Hatters boss Nathan Jones praised the professional on display from his side after they won 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

After a goalless first half, Luton ground out their opponents in the second period, goals from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Elliot Lee ensuring the visitors ran out victorious.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “I think it was as good, maybe not as fluent, but it’s a different type of game, they came and matched us up, they went man for man all over, so that means there wasn’t space to exploit.

“But we showed a thoroughly professional side today, clean sheet, defended our box fantastically well against difficult opponents because they’re in a false position.

"They shouldn’t be where they are as we’ve watched them, and they’ve got some decent players, (James) Hanson is a real threat, but I thought he was marshalled fantastically well by our back four and Glen Rea in front of him.

“So we had to really dig in today and show a different side of our character and performance level, and I’m very, very pleased with that.

“First half we weren’t really at it, but second half I thought it was much, much better and the margin should have been far greater.

“When you go for man for man, it takes time to grind that down, we’ve had to do it at Wycombe and had to do it at Charlton, wait until the space opens up.

“So we’ve got to exploit the space and we did that. It was a bit of a war of attrition first half, so it's just make sure we stay in the game and when the game opens upthen we showed the quality.

“We asked them to be brave at half time and they were.

"They came out, passed it much better and second half we scored two, should have scored three with the penalty and the keeper made a few saves to keep the score down.

“We’re pleased, an away performance, clean sheet, three points, that’s all that matters.”