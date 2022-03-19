Jones hails Luton squad as the 'best group I've ever worked with' following Tigers triumph

Luton boss Nathan Jones

Luton chief Nathan Jones labelled his squad at Kenilworth Road as the ‘best group I’ve ever seen’ as Town moved up to third in the Championship following a 3-1 win at Hull City this afternoon.

Elijah Adebayo set the visitors on the way with the aid of a slight deflection early on, before Harry Cornick tapped home in the second half, with James Bree's magnificent free kick putting the icing on the cake late in the game.

Although Tom Eaves grabbed a late consolation, it means that with eight matches to go, the Hatters find themselves sitting third in the table, having leapfrogged Sheffield United, QPR (who play tomorrow) and Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking after what was an 18th fixture in 64 days, Town racking up 12 wins in that time, Jones said: “From what we’ve been going through in terms of injuries and makeshift, putting teams out and the schedule and everything, to put in the performances we’re doing, the pride I have is quite phenomenal.

"I could be excited, but this is the best group I’ve ever seen.

“I’ve been in the game, 32 years and a half years near enough and this is the best group I’ve ever worked with.

"I'm so proud of them, it’s not the most talented, but it’s definitely the best, tightest, hard-working, humble, all the good words that you want to use about human beings and players, these have it better than anyone else."

The Hatters were once more without Sonny Bradley, Gabe Osho, Kal Naismith, Reece Burke and Robert Snodgrass, with Peter Kioso also going off early in the second half, as Jones added: "They’re (Hull) a tricky side to play against because of how they play and they have probably one of the most outstanding individuals in the league in terms of (Keane) Lewis-Potter who’s a fantastic player.

"They’re difficult and when Tom Eaves plays, and you’ve got five of your first choice centre halves out, you know it’s going to be tough.

"But the work-rate, the way they went about it, the press, and we should have had more.

"First half, Harry's had a great chance, and the work-rate and the desire to go and win a game and press, keep working hard, they don't come off it.