Jones hails Luton's defensive display after picking up a battling draw at Turf Moor

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed his side’s defensive efforts in picking up what he felt was a worthy point during their 1-1 draw at former Premier League side Burnley this afternoon.

The Hatters had taken an early lead through Dan Potts, before the hosts, a top flight team this time last term, hit back five minutes into the second half through Josh Brownhill.

Although the Clarets dominated the ball throughout, with 70 per cent of it, keeper Ethan Horvath didn’t have a great deal to do, Ashley Barnes and Manuel Benson putting the best chances wide of the target.

Town themselves might even have nicked a second when Carlton Morris had a late attempt blocked, with Jones saying: “They have possession, they dominate possession and they will do that in the Championship this year, but apart from that I felt we had better situations, especially first half and I’m just disappointed we didn't take advantage of that.

“We had real good situations, and if we had been slightly better in terms of in possession, as when we won it back, we turned it over too quickly, as you only need to have one, two three passes and you're in at their back two.

“That’s why we kept two up top, and I felt we could have hurt them a lot more, but we didn’t do that.

“It’s a battling performance, I thought we defended wonderfully.

"They had a lot of situations round our box, nothing clear cut, the only chances they had were from outside the box with shots.

"I thought we defended wonderfully well and you have to do that in the Championship as these are a good side.”

The only time that Luton came off it defensively they were punished, Elijah Adebayo’s weak clearance seized upon by Brownhill, giving Horvath no chance as Town were breached for the first time this season.

Jones added: “I’m really disappointed with the goal.

“It was ironic as we said, ‘as soon as we win it back, get hold of it, make one or two passes, we’ll get chances,’ and we did.

“We won it back, Harry (Cornick) gave it away twice on the counter attack, and that allowed them to have a bit of pressure.

“Even the goal, they put the ball in the box, we can clear that easily.

"Elijah slices his clearance, if we had just done the basics right, we wouldn't even have conceded that and it would have been a wonderful, wonderful win.

"But it’s a good point, there's not many who will come here and have the opportunities that we did, but also, play like we did.

"So I'm pleased overall as I know we haven't won yet, but at this stage last year we had three points.