Jones hails Town's mentality as they hit back from Brentford debacle to defeat Latics

Luton Town boss Graeme Jones heaped praise on his side's mentality as they bounced back from the 7-0 carnage suffered at Griffin Park last week with a 2-1 victory over fellow relegation strugglers Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

Going into the game, Jones made just the one change from that Brentford horror show, an enforced one due to Izzy Brown's serious hamstring injury, leading to Luke Berry's first league start of the campaign.

Brendan Galloway's season-ending knee injury meant that George Moncur took his place on the bench, the substitute scoring a stoppage time winner after Callum McManaman had drawn Town level.

Speaking about his decision to go with virtually the same side, Jones said: "I've been through this with Wigan, we got beat 9-1 at Tottenham, there's a human response that if you manage the situation wisely, you'll get.

"So the 10 players who were there last week, I wanted to put them out and see what type of human beings they were as well as footballers, and you've seen what type of characters we've got today.

"We changed it a little bit tactically which helped the situation with George and Callum, and I said pre-match, I didn’t care who we were playing today.

"I’ve got a big affinity with Wigan Athletic, but you’ve got your own professional pride to fight for and whoever was in the way, we needed to find a way, and it came late and it came from two subs, but we found a way.

“The mentality has never been in question, I just think we got caught with our pants down last week.

"Arousal levels were maybe low, coming to Brentford, especially having to push so hard and concentrate so much against Leeds and Charlton.

“I feel like we fell off a cliff mentally after the game, but you can’t afford to as this league is punishing and that was the definition of it.

"I don’t ever want to go back to that situation, but what mattered today was the result and I think we got a performance with that, not just the result.

"There's lots of aspects I’m pleased with, if we’re talking about adaptation.

"I speak a lot about adaptation physically, our adaptation mentally today, as I had 10 players out of the 11 who started last week, Izzy Brown had a genuine injury, who presented themselves ready to play, no excuses, no, 'I’ve got a hamstring, got a tight groin,' ready to play.

“Now when you do that and it's tough and you have to dig in and you have to learn and you get better, so there’s been a lot of satisfying aspects today."