Jones hails Town's victory at Bloomfield Road as a 'great day'

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones labelled it a ‘great day’ as the Hatters ended their four match winless run with a 3-0 triumph at Blackpool this afternoon.

Goals from Sonny Bradley, Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark were enough for Town to claim their first victory in a month, as they climbed to 12th in the table.

In horrendous weather conditions, the visitors also kept an impressive ninth clean sheet of the campaign, as Jones said: “We were outstanding today, but in terms of a blip, you’ve got to look deeper, you’ve got to look at performances.

“Because at Forest, they’re down to 10 men, we should have won, so it could have been different and then there’s margins in every other game.

“QPR I thought we were outstanding and got nothing from the game, and then Stoke and Cardiff, it’s just margins.

“So we knew we had to better with those margins and I thought today we defended the box superbly well, apart from a few shots and a few scrambles first half, I thought we were really comfortable, defended well.

“Everything we’ve worked on ironically, we have to do today in terms of defending from mid-block and being compact, nothing through us, blocking shots, defending your box and we did that.

“It’s been apocalyptic since we’ve been up here.

“Last night the wind, the rain, so we knew it was going to be a tough place to come.

“They’ve beaten Blackburn here, should have beaten QPR here, so it's a tough place to come, the way they play and I thought were excellent.

“Tactically we were spot on in terms of our press, in terms of what we did, we limited them to very, very little, and to be fair we could have scored more.

“Jordan Clark’s clean through, I don’t know why he squares it, and I felt if we had a little bit more composure, we put balls in and they were almost on the money first half, so we could have had more.

“But to come away here and win 3-0, with the conditions, the form that these have been in and the way they are and the euphoria they have and the momentum from coming up, it’s a great day.”

Jones had made five changes to his side from last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Cardiff, with James Shea, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Reece Burke, Allan Campbell and Henri Lansbury all recalled.

The boss added: “That’s why we have the squad.

“We lost a couple this week in terms of injury, that's why we've talked about Carlos, talked about Admiral Muskwe being big players for us once they get to grips with everything we do.

“I thought they showed that today, Carlos, considering he's had to play in a few positions was excellent, Ade’s come on and really impacted, so brilliant.

“Pelly (Mpanzu) was excellent, even though he’s had a bit of stick, Bree defended superbly well and was a threat, and it's a real good day.