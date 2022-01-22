Jones happy that Luton ended their 'unwanted record' at Reading with first league win since 1999

Luton boss celebrates beating Reading for the first time since 1999 on Wednesday night - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton chief Nathan Jones was happy the Hatters ended their ‘unwanted record’ of not having won at Reading in the league since August 1999 with a 2-0 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Wednesday night.

Back in a Division Two encounter over 20 years ago, Andrew Fotiadis opened the scoring for the visitors on 54 minutes, Martin Williams quickly restoring parity.

However, Liam George then scored with five to go, as Luton claimed all three points.

The next visit in December 2000, saw Jamie Cureton bag a hat-trick as Reading won 4-1, Lee Nogan scoring for the Hatters.

Town were then beaten 3-0 in the Championship in December 2005, Steve Sidwell, Dave Kitson and Kevin Doyle all finding the net.

When the Hatters were back in the second tier under Graeme Jones, they were comfortable dismantled 3-0, while last season, although Kazenga LuaLua was on target, it was in the 90th minute, Luton seen off 2-1.

However, Town finally ended a run of four straight defeats on Wednesday night, against a Royals side who look destined for a season of struggle, Tom Holmes' own goal and then Allan Campbell's second in as many games enough for victory.

Jones said: "Records are there to be broken and it’s an unwanted record since 1999.

"A hell of a lot of those years they probably weren’t in the same league, so that's something, but we haven’t won in the Premier League for about 20 years either so it’s one of those kinds of stats.

"We’re only concerned with what we do, we knew it was a good opportunity today to go back-to-back.

"With the form we're in, the freshness we have, the squad we have, so we’ve done that and another game comes thick and fast.”

There is a real feelgood factor swirling around Kenilworth Road at the moment, with a unity both in the stands and on the pitch.

It is helped to by quite possibly the most popular backroom staff ever put together by the Hatters, but most importantly, one that also is doing a sterling job according to the manager.

He added: "The club’s in a wonderful place and the people we have here.

"I know Mick (Harford) gets a lot of credit, but we’ve got people who work behind the scenes.

"Paul Hart’s outstanding, there’s Chris (Cohen) who works phenomenally.

"We’ve brought Alan (Sheehan) in, so that he can alleviate and he can give us a bit of specialist, as he does a lot of the set-plays, so that's been different and then take a little bit of the work off Chris as Chris has been doing two people’s jobs.

"Then we’ve got a good sports science department, as good as any in the Championship, comfortably.

"We’re strong in what we do, everyone behind the scenes works hard and it’s a good palace.

"Everyone enjoys working, it’s very stable, got good people at the top, that make sound, sane decisions.

"We don’t overspend, we’re not in any problems, we’re not anywhere near FFP (financial fair play) I can guarantee you that, but that’s the way it is and it's a great place to work.

"That comes right from the top, the people who make decisions at this football club are very sane in what they do, they're Luton Town at heart and then they’ve got a manager who cares and a manager who does exactly the same.