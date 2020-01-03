Jones has asked Luton board for extra funds during transfer window

Luton chief Graeme Jones has asked the Hatters board for extra funds to help with his attempts to bring in new players during the January transfer window.

The Hatters boss has seen his side slip to the bottom of the Championship table after a run of 11 defeats in 14 games and now face a real battle to stay up this term.

With the market now open to bolster his squad, when asked whether he had requested some extra financial assistance to aid Town's fight to stay up, Jones said: “Yes, I have, I know clearly where we are.

“I’ve got to keep certain things private, we are looking to recruit, because as I said the other day, everyone in football can see we need help.

"But we’ll not be breaking any wage structure at this football club, so we’ll have to wheel and deal as well, it’s just where we are, it’s the reality of the situation."

Jones had stated after the 3-1 defeat to Milllwall on Wednesday, that he had hoped to get in some loan players ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup third round tie at Bournemouth.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as he said: “We’ve done lots work, tonnes of work, I can assure you.

“It started straight after the game on New Year’s Day, at the minute I wouldn’t say it was imminent, certainly for this weekend, but we are working towards it.”

On the prospect of bringing in permanent signings too, Jones added: “I can’t categorically state anything.

"I wouldn’t rule anything out, we all know that it’s difficult to try and get people in this window on our budget, but we’ve got everybody working towards it as we need some help and we need some new energy."