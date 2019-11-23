Jones has introduced sports psychology to help his Luton players

Hatters boss Graeme Jones confirmed he has introduced sports psychology at Kenilworth Road in a bid to give his players every chance of reaching their maximum potential this season.

The Town chief had admitted it was a path he might go down after watching his side defeated 3-0 at Reading before the international break.

Then, after an even opening first 20 minutes, the Hatters conceded to Michael Morrison’s header and from that moment, never once looked they had the confidence and belief to turn the game around, with heads dropping.

It proved so too, with the Royals adding two more to their tally, leading Jones to bring up the notion of turning to a sports psychologist to help his squad make what the mental step up to life in the Championship.

When asked whether that had been the case during the international break, Jones revealed: “Yes, I’ve looked into it.

"I think it’s the last untapped area and it’s something I’m interested in and something that I’ve introduced lets put it like that.

"But it’s an ongoing thing, it’s like fitness, it doesn’t come overnight, so we’ve touched on it in the international break.

"There’s a group dynamic first which is different to any individuals and then individual time is available for the players if they want the option.

"I certainly wouldn’t force any of that on anybody, it’s just another option, another bit of artillery in your locker, if you can make yourself as good as you can be.

"If you go back to my first interviews, I talk about maxing out, that’s another area we need to max out it and it’s still ongoing."

It's not the first time Jones has used this method during his coaching career, with the former Wigan, Swansea, Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Belgian assistant confirming it had been of real benefits at his previous clubs.

He continued: "Absolutely, but I’m not going to tell you the players, it would be very, very unfair on them, I’m sure they wouldn’t want me to disclose that, because it is private.

"I think there’s still a stigma attached to it, but there's no reason for that.

"I don’t know anybody who is perfect mentally, like I don’t know anybody who’s perfect physically, or technically, or tactically.

"I’d like to think as professional footballers we all want to improve in every area.

"This is just another area that Luton Town can be stronger in and that’s the reason for it."

Jones also believes that there is a lot more acceptance to help from outside sources in the modern game then back when was a player in the 1990's and early 2000's.

He added: "If you talk about my era to this era, there was a lot of a slap round the face and say 'just get on with it, stop being so soft.'

"I think era’s have changed, there’s a lot more understanding now in that area in particular.

"There’s a lot more pigeon holed, a lot more labels attached to it, but we’re talking about sports psychology to help our performance, both as a team and an individual.

"I’ve been probably part of using that for eight or nine years now, so it’s nothing new.

"It’s just something new that we’ve started to introduce at Luton Town and hopefully we’ll see the benefits of that."