Jones has no complaints after Luton go out of Carabao Cup to Stevenage

Hatters boss Nathan Jones had no complaints after his much-changed side suffered a first round Carabao Cup defeat on penalties at the hands of League Two Stevenage on Tuesday night.

Following first half goals for Cameron Jerome and Admiral Muskwe, the pair notching their maiden strikes, Town, who made 10 alterations from the team that beat Peterborough United 3-0 on Saturday, with just Gabe Osho remaining, opponents couldn't be separated at 2-2.

Faced with penalties, Harry Cornick and Carlos Mendes Gomes were both denied, while Dion Pereira blazed over, as Luton went out 3-0.

Speaking to the club's official website, Jones, who gave a debut to academy graduate Sam Beckwith, said: “We needed to make changes.

"We had a very disrupted pre-season but we would have made those changes anyway.

"We still have six or seven out so we needed people to get minutes and we did.

“I thought it was a good game of football, an entertaining game of football.

"We had to make the changes with the games we have coming up – West Brom away, away to Barnsley, we can’t be flogging everyone, so we needed to use the squad.

"We had enough to win the game so no complaints.”

On Town's new-look strikeforce of Jerome and Muskwe, who were both making their first starts for the club, Jones added: “I thought they were both really good, both a real threat.

"We didn’t do the basics well early on which meant we gave two poor goals away really but I was happy with our performance overall.

"We changed to get a little bit of a foot-hold in the game because Stevenage were keeping the ball very well without creating anything.

"We wanted to be a bit more front-footed so we matched them up.

“We were decent in the second half, created enough chances to win the game but credit Stevenage, I thought they were excellent.