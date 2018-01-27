Jones has no idea how many wins Town need to go up

Luton boss Nathan Jones hasn't even thought about how many more victories his side need to ensure they are playing League One football next season.

The Hatters head to Grimsby this afternoon sitting pretty at the top of the table, six points clear of nearest rivals Notts County and eight ahead of fourth place Wycombe Wanderers, whom they host on Tuesday night.

With an average of just over 82 points enough to secure promotion from the division over the past five seasons, then with Luton on 57, another nine wins could do the job, but Jones wasn’t even considering that just yet.

He said: “Not at all, we have no idea how many wins you need, when mathematics come into it it’s a lot further down the line.

“All we have to do is we’ve got a big month. We knew this was a big month, we’ve got two games remaining, two very big games, we’ve got to make sure we continue our good form as we’re in decent form.

“We have lost one this month, but in general we’ve been in very, very good form, so we’ve got to continue that.”

Town could have seen their lead cut to three points on Tuesday night, only for Notts County to suffer a surprise 2-1 home defeat to Crawley Town.

They were further boosted by Newport County not reducing the deficit to nine points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Morecambe.

When asked if he had kept an eye on the results, Jones added: “I’d be lying if I didn’t and I always say it’s all about us and so on and so forth, but it is nice when your competitors drop points.

“Lets not forget Newport as well did, Morecambe got a fantastic point there, they’ve been in fantastic form and that puts our win into perspective.

“Because Morecambe would have come here fresh and we won the game, they’ve gone to Newport who are in fantastic form, especially at home, and they’ve got a point off them after having done two massive journeys.

“It just puts into perspective that how difficult it is to get wins in this league, so I was very pleased with our performance at the weekend and the result.”