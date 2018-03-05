Jones has no injury concerns over striker Hylton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones played down any fears over striker Danny Hylton after he went off with what looked like an injury at Cambridge United yesterday.

The 17-goal frontman, who was making his first start since the 1-0 win over Morecambe back in January, needed treatment after 66 minutes of the 1-1 draw, before being replaced by Jake Jervis.

When asked if he was concerned over a recurrence of the injury which has kept him out for the best part of seven games, Jones said: “He just stiffened up because he hasn’t played regularly.

“It’s a big shift he puts in when he plays and it was great to have him back as I thought he was probably the outstanding player on the pitch.”

Hylton came back in for attacker Harry Cornick who wasn’t even on the bench as explaining his absence, Jones continued: “It was just a sore hamstring.

“He felt a little bit of cramp, it turned into a sore hamstring, we knew it would be a heavy pitch, so we didn’t want to gamble with him.

“That’s the only thing, nothing serious, he’ll be back Monday for training.”

Meanwhile, Lawson D’Ath, who was making only his third start in the league this term, had to go off after just 19 minutes of the contest at the Abbey, as Jones added: “He just opened up his knee a little bit, his medial.

“It’s an unfortunate one for him, and was an opportunity for him today but that happens.”