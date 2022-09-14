Jones has no issues with playing on home soil despite Luton's winless start at Kenilworth Road

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones doesn’t believe his side have any issues with playing at home as they go in search of a first victory at Kenilworth Road this evening against struggling Coventry City.

The Hatters have taken just two points from their four games in Bedfordshire so far as they are yet to show the kind of form that saw them win 12 matches last term, only beaten four times.

Speaking recently, defender James Bree didn’t think the players had any mental block when running out in front of their own fans, and that was something that his manager agreed with ahead of their clash with the Sky Blues.

He said: “We’ve been very good at home. We were outstanding against Sheffield United, should’ve won the game and deserved to win the game.

“Against Birmingham, we controlled the game and were the dominant force, the same against Wigan, so there’s no issue.

“There was Preston, but Preston are a real measly side to play against as everyone has noticed.

“That was a game of margins where we hold our hands up, but there’s been no issue.

“It’s not like we’ve been really poor at home, we haven’t. We’ve just got to take our chances.

“There’s nothing wrong with playing at home. I love playing at home.

"Fans will play their part under the lights and let’s hope for a really good night again.”

Although Town have yet to secure three points in front of their own supporters yet, Jones didn’t believe his side are struggling to adapt to teams changing their approach at Kenilworth Road following the Hatters’ terrific run to the play-offs last term.

Luton surprised a number in the Championship during the previous campaign by finishing sixth in the division and were two games away from Wembley, only to be beaten 2-1 on aggregate in the play-off semi-finals by Huddersfield Town.

When asked if he had noticed a change in mentality from opposition sides, Jones said: “Not so much.

"Realistically, we’ve had a decent start, if we’d have taken our chances against Birmingham and against Wigan then we’d be sitting in sixth or seventh right now.

“Really, we’re four points off the play-offs and we feel we’ve had not a great start.

"But we’ve been good, we know what we are and what we do well, we’ve just got to take chances and put that dominance into practice.

"Last year, we weren’t as dominant at times but we made sure we scored and were very clinical.

“This year, we haven’t been as clinical but we’ve been more dominant, so it’s just small margins.

“There’s 46 games in a season, there’s a long way to go. We’re a good side and we believe we’re a good side.”

Going into the game, Jones only has midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu unavailable, after captain Sonny Bradley was back on the bench for the 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic last time out.

The boss added: “It wasn’t an injury with him (Bradley) it was a family matter which always comes first.

"We’re very sympathetic here and I make sure family comes first and that’s all it was, a family matter which all turned out very well, so we’re glad to have him back.

“We’re in a stronger position than we were, as we had a bit more time.