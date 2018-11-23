Jones has no worries about complacency creeping in at Luton

Luton boss Nathan Jones isn’t worried about any complacency creeping into his squad going into tomorrow’s League One clash at Gillingham.

The Hatters’ players received a host of glowing plaudits after stunning 5-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle last weekend, with ex-QPR manager Ian Holloway likening Town’s display to that of Premier League champions Manchester City.

However, Jones didn’t believe it would inflate any egos at Kenilworth Road, saying: “They’re at a good level, they’re a very honest, humble group, they’re a very focused group, down to earth, so I don’t envisage there being any problem, as there hasn’t been this week.

“We have in-house meetings and debriefs, so I tell them when they’ve been good and they know when they’ve been good.

“I tell them when they haven’t been as good, so we know where we are.

“Those kind of things we work on regularly, so we know we can recreate that.

“We had threatened to do that to a team for a while, without being arrogant in any way shape or form, we’ve been at a good level.”

“If we can repeat that, more often than not, then we’ll be in a decent place come the end of the season.”

With Luton now just four points off the top two, there is every chance they can battle for a second successive promotion this season, but Jones isn’t looking that far ahead yet.

The Town boss is more concerned about reaching the same heights as they achieved last weekend, adding: “We took a little bit of time, but we’ve found our feet at the level now.

“We have to make sure that our consistency levels are exactly the same and we don’t get carried away in any way, shape or form, as in quick succession, things can go wrong.

“We’re in a good place and we’re striving, we’re ambitious and we know that we wanted to be competitive at this level.

“I think we’ve proved we’re competitive at this level, now it’s about seeing where we can go.

“Before January, before the halfway stage if you like, we’ve got a tough run of fixtures, so we’ve got to make sure our performance levels, our consistency levels, our focus doesn’t change.

“We won’t get carried away by performances at the weekend which was wonderful by the way, because we have to repeat that.

“That’s our benchmark now, to get to those levels week in week out, if we do get to those levels, we’ll be a very difficult side to beat.

“But that’s our levels and we have to make sure our consistency is paramount.”