Jones hits out at 'delusional' Cooper after County draw

Luton chief Nathan Jones hit out at the 'disrespect' shown to his side by Forest Green boss Mark Cooper last weekend after today’s goalless draw with Notts County.

The Rovers chief had insisted his side ‘absolutely murdered’ Town in the second period at Kenilworth Road during their 3-1 defeat, in a game he felt they deserved to win.

However, speaking to the press after Hatters ended their League Two campaign with an absorbing and entertaining stalemate at Meadow Lane which saw Danny Hylton sent off after an hour, Jones said: “That’s the best 0-0 performance I’ve seen from our team.

"From start to finish we were wonderful. I’m not going to speak about anything else, just our performance, our performance today was a credit to the football club.

“I’m amazed that we didn’t score because usually we’re lethal. We had that many chances, that much possession, we’re playing with that much quality, normally we’re lethal and we weren’t today so that’s credit to Notts County.

“For me, in charge of my football club, and I’m not, like Mark Cooper did last week, delusion-ally commenting on another team, we were excellent, we were outstanding.

"Because the disrespect we had last week from Mark Cooper and a Forest Green side that are not on the same planet as Luton Town was quite amazing, but that’s the last I’ll comment because I’m proud of my team today.

"What a wonderful achievement, what a wonderful performance. Even when we were down to 10 men we were absolutely superb.”

Jones was also quick to pay tribute to opposite number Kevin Nolan and hosts Notts County supporters too, as both he and his players were applauded off the field after celebrating with the 4,500 travelling fans.

He added: “It was a touch of class from our fans again. Wonderful. I’m so proud of my club. And then a touch of class from Notts County as well, which I expected from them and I expected from their manager.

"Kevin Nolan has a bit of class about him. He’s had a great career and he understands the game, he speaks normal.

"That rubbed off today on his football club because they showed a touch of class today.

"They’ve cheered a good Luton side off and they’ve got an opportunity to get promoted themselves.

"Our fans were wonderful, but a touch of class from Notts County today.”