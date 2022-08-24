Jones hits out at 'lunacy' of Town's opening Championship schedule

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has once again spoken out about the ‘lunacy’ which Town have faced during the opening month of the season, asking for something to be done about it.

Following an opening day clash with Birmingham City at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters then went to recently relegated from the Premier League Burnley in their first away day trip.

Back at home to Preston North End, Town continued their campaign with back-to-back trips to Bristol City on Tuesday night, heading even further afield to Swansea City at the weekend.

Although they have a few days off before entertaining Sheffield United on Friday night, Jones’ men are then on the M4 once more as they head to Cardiff City for another midweek clash, before finally returning to Bedfordshire to host Wigan Athletic.

Speaking after the 2-0 win at Swansea on Saturday, Jones, who has been highly critical of Town’s fixtures since they came out, said: “It’s a ridiculous month we’ve got.

"I mean look at Millwall. Milllwall went to Swansea on Tuesday and have to go to Norwich on a Friday, that isn’t as big a journey as going to Bristol City on a Tuesday and then Swansea on a Saturday.

"Let’s be honest, it’s lunacy, absolute lunacy, and something has to be done, as it took us six and a half hours to get down yesterday.

"We haven’t got the resources for a private jet and to fly like some others have got, so it’s a serious disadvantage.