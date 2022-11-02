Jones hopeful Bradley's injury isn't too serious as defender is stretchered off against Reading

Sonny Bradley receives treatment before being stretchered off against Reading

Luton boss Nathan Jones is hopeful that Sonny Bradley’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared after the centre half was stretchered off during last night’s goalless draw against Reading at Kenilworth Road.

Having been recalled to the starting 11, Bradley went up for an aerial challenge with half an hour gone, and after appearing to be nudged when off the ground, caught his foot when landing, immediately signalling for help.

Footage afterwards showed what looked like a serious ankle injury, but that wasn’t the case according to Jones, who said: “He landed awkwardly on his knee, we’ll scan it, we’ll give it 24 hours and see how it reacts, but because he's a big lad it can be difficult.

“There’s never any real consistency (with refereeing decisions) as they interpret it and then if they make a mistake they can interpret it that way.

“My biggest thing was, it’s not a bad challenge, but when someone is up in the air, in rugby that’s a red card, as when people are up in the air and they get whacked intentionally then they land awkwardly, they land on their neck, you can't do that and it’s a tricky one.

“We don’t know yet, it may be precaution but when someone goes up for the ball with the honesty to go for the ball and they get knocked, they can land awkwardly, and that’s what it was.