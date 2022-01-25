Jones hopeful of having some 'big players' available against Bristol City

Tom Lockyer could be available for Luton's clash with Bristol City this evening

Luton boss Nathan Jones hopes to have some big players available to him for tonight’s Championship clash against Bristol City at Kenilworth Road.

Having missed the last two months, seven-goal attacker Harry Cornick might be included in the squad once more, while there was also good news regarding James Bree, Dan Potts and Tom Lockyer too.

Although Reece Burke is definitely out, due to his one game ban picked up following the red card at Sheffield United on Saturday, Jones said: “They’re available, Potts and Lockyer, so Bree and hopefully Cornick as well will be back.

“We’ve got some big players to come back in and hopefully one or two will be fresher.

“Jordan Clark and Elijah will be fresher for the rest they had (on Saturday) as they didn’t put in a big shift, so two home games now and hopefully we can take advantage of that.

"Tuesday is one of our games in hand and then Saturday (against Blackburn Rovers) we’ve got another tough game, but it’s been a real, real tough month in terms of the sides we’ve got.

"We've got play the top three in three home games, Sheffield United away, so its been a real tough month.

"But I’ve been proud of the application, been proud of the performance levels, and we’ve got to go again.”

Luton’s first league defeat since late November on Saturday saw them drop to 13th in the table as they are now nine points adrift of the play-offs, although still have three games in hand on sixth-placed Huddersfield.

Jones knows to challenge for such a position they need to make the most of matches like this evening, adding: “It’s too early yet, you’ve just got to be consistent.

"What we’ve had is been a disjointed last few months because of the Covid and the call-offs, now we’ve got a real full fixture list where we’re going to have to be very clever, very cute.

"We have to make sure that the whole squad is ready to play, as it’s all right having games in hand, but you’ve got to put the points on the table.