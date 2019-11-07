Jones hopes his Izzy Brown comments can act as motivation for Luton's squad

Town chief Graeme Jones is hopeful that the Hatters squad will use his comments regarding Izzy Brown as motivation in the club’s fight to ensure Championship survival this season.

After Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest, a game in which the on-loan Chelsea midfielder was substituted with just 33 minutes gone due to a hamstring injury, Jones stated afterwards how important he felt the 22-year-old was for Luton, saying: "Izzy’s our most creative player and he has to play if we’re going to stay in the league.

"He has to play, it’s as simple as that."

When asked in his pre-Reading press conference this afternoon if Town's other players could use what was said to show him they can be just as pivotal in staying up this term, Jones said: "It would gee me up if I was a player.

"But I’m just talking about Izzy Brown is so unique at this club as he gets on the half turn and he’s got real pace, he’s got exceptional awareness, he still hasn't scored yet and he's got a goal in him.

"I was just speaking about him, but if I was another squad player, I'd been thinking, 'I can do that, I can show you.'

"So I've seen that this week, but I can only pick 18 and I can only pick 11.

"My job is to pick the right 11 and the right 18."