Jones hopes history can repeat itself when he heads to Bournemouth in the FA Cup

Luton chief Graeme Jones would love history to repeat itself when he takes his Luton side to Bournemouth in the FA Cup this evening.

The Hatters boss was number two with Wigan Athletic when the Latics won the competition back in 2013, shocking Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley thanks to Ben Watson's stoppage time goal.

On their way to the final, Wigan took on Bournemouth at this stage, as Jones said: "It feels like a long, long time ago now, but the only bit of luck I can give you is that when I was at Wigan, we drew Bournemouth in the third round of the FA Cup.

"We drew 1-1 at home and we had to go back to Bournemouth 10 days later for a replay and a guy called Mauro Boselli who we signed from Argentina, scored the only goal that night.

"We won 1-0 to start a cup run that we eventually won the FA Cup in 2013, so in football you never know."

Today's game sees both sides approach the contest in awful form, as the Cherries have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League matches, with Town beaten in 11 out of 14 Championship fixtures.

However, Jones knows that Bournemouth still represent a hugely tough test for his side due to their top flight status and with the highly thought of Eddie Howe at the helm.

He added: "I watched the West Ham game (4-0 defeat), they played three different shapes in the game.

"Eddie, tactically he’s switched on so we’re going to have a big challenge.

"They are Premier League team, an established Premier League team, and I know Jason (Tindall), the assistant, I know Simon Weatherstone, I know what they’ve done at the club.

"The stadium can be a real up and at them kind of atmosphere, it really generates a good noise.

"So we’re going to have to be competitive, we need to be ready for it, because I think after their last result and our last result, you’ve got two teams who are going to be desperate to win."