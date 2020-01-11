Jones hopes 'incredible' Newlands Park news has given Town fans a boost ahead of Blues clash

Luton boss Graeme Jones is hoping Town fans will be boosted by the news regarding Newlands Park this week when they head to Kenilworth Road for what is a vital Championship clash against Birmingham City this afternoon.

The club found out on Monday that there will be no further legal challenge to the High Court by Mall owners Capital & Regional to the mixed development at Junction 10 of the M1, which is crucial to the building of a new stadium at Power Court.

That now means both applications can go ahead once funding has been sourced, and Jones hopes that the positivity surrounding the announcement can transfer its way on to the terraces, saying: “I’d like to think the fans come to the game with an optimistic, positive mindset.

“We need to assess and measure where we were not so long ago.

“We are bottom of the Championship, I don’t want to be there, the players don’t want to be there, the club doesn’t want to be there. It’s the reality.

“But there’s such a huge future now at Luton Town Football Club – a self-sustainable future – one that they’re in control of, and not relying on transfer windows with the greatest respect and gambles with players.

“I think to be a Luton Town supporter, back in the second tier, with the future that we’ve got, is something to be incredibly, incredibly proud of – but not something we want to settle for, because we all want Championship football next season.

"Nobody more than me, nobody more than the club, and we’ll keep working towards that.”

When asked to sum up just what getting the green light on the Newlands Park plans meant for the club, Jones continued: “Firstly, it’s wonderful news, wonderful news for the future of the football club.

“Obviously we all know where we were ten-plus years ago and that is an absolute priority for this football club, that we are self-sustainable.

"For me, Newlands Park goes alongside Power Court and it goes alongside the Category 2 status for the academy.

"Which means we can scout and educate our own players and hopefully prepare them for a brand new stadium with a real long-term future for Luton Town Football Club.

“It’s great news which guarantees the long-term security of the club.”

Although it means that Town won’t have to pay out significant sums of money in defending the Judicial Review claim, Jones wasn’t expecting to see his transfer budget to bring players in boosted because of that.

He added: “You’ll have to ask Gary (Sweet, chief executive) about that.

"I think the landscape since we designed the stadium’s changed a lot, I think there’s definitely something in that.

"I know where I am in terms of incomings and outgoings, that hasn’t changed.

"The only thing that’s changed is just it’s great news for Luton Town Football Club.

"The likes of myself, who’s only a custodian here, but what that means is the self-sufficient aspect and the future was essential and I think from that point of view it’s incredible.”