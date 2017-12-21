Jones hopes McCormack still has a big part to play for Luton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is remaining hopeful that midfielder Alan McCormack will have a big part to play in the second half of the season for Luton.

The 33-year-old has made just eight appearances for the club since arriving in the summer from Brentford, as he suffered an injury at Wycombe Wanderers in September and then picked up another calf problem when back in full training recently.

McCormack had struggled with injuries at former club Brentford, playing just 12 times last season, and when asked if he thought the Irishman would be back in the near future, Jones said: “Well, we’re hoping he will, but I can’t guarantee it.

“We’re never in a position to rush McCormack because of the position he’s in.

“We knew he was a small gamble anyway, in terms of age, in terms of record, which we don’t normally do, but we earmarked that position so we could take a slight gamble.

“It’s just been little things, nothing major, he’s not ripped anything, or torn anything, it’s just an addition thing.

“Then when we look to get him back it’s a catch 22 thing, because we can’t push him too hard and allow him to break down, but to put him into a game we obviously need to push him to a certain level.

“So it’s about getting a good equilibrium. We’re getting an understanding of it and what we need to do.

“Hopefully we’ll get a big second half of the season from Macca as it’s been a frustrating one for him and obviously for us.”