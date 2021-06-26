Jones hoping a full house will be allowed inside Kenilworth Road for Posh opener

Luton fans celebrate Town's late equaliser against Stoke in February 2020, the last time a full house was allowed inside Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Nathan Jones is expecting a full house at Kenilworth Road when the Hatters open up their Championship campaign against Peterborough United on August 7.

With the vast majority of the 2020-21 season taking place in front of empty stadiums due to coronavirus restrictions in place, it means the Hatters haven’t played in front of a packed out home stadium since February 29, 2020 when they drew 1-1 with Stoke City.

They did manage 1,000 and 2,000 fans for their matches against Norwich City and Preston North End respectively, but with another national lockdown enforced soon afterwards, it was back to running out to just a smattering of club officials.

However, with the Euros currently being played to big crowds, while a number of test events are being held up and down the country, then it looks like Town will be able to open up as usual against the Posh.

Jones hopes that is the case, saying: “We expect the full house and leading up to that we've got a couple of big games at home, but we're hoping we've got a full house.

"We are reliant on the government, but hopefully with people all around the country being sensible, by that time we will have moved forward and hopefully out of any kind of restrictions.

"I would expect us to get a full house, at the minute what we've got to do is we've assembled a squad as quickly as we can to give us the best possible chance of having six full weeks of pre-season together.

"We've got a full pre-season now to do that where we work and we want to evolve and improve on what we did last year.

"So within that six weeks we won't look too far ahead as many things can change in football, but if everything comes together, the players gel, and we do the work that we believe we do, it will be one day to look forward to.