Jones impressed by 'aggressive' Hatters during Tigers victory

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt his side reaped the benefits from their ‘aggressive’ first half display as they ran out 2-0 winners at struggling Hull City this evening.

Going up against a Tigers side who sacked manager Shota Arveladze in the build-up to the game, Town had the perfect start when Elijah Adebayo’s attempt from Henri Lansbury’s corner hit the bar, home defender Alfie Jones deflecting the rebound over the line after just six minutes.

Lansbury then doubled the lead with a truly outstanding 35-yard half volley just before the break, ensuring Luton could see the game out for large parts of the second period, the hosts failing to have a shot on target.

Jones said: “It was an excellent away performance.

Advertisement

"We were aggressive, we were front footed and just a little bit more quality and we would have gone in further ahead.

“They changed manager, that can have an adverse effect, they can have an uplift, or whatever it was, but we had to concentrate on ourselves.

“First half they had a little bit of play in wide areas, they tried to overload that, but we had all the best chances and once we got to grips with the press, we smothered them.

“We won the ball back, we were aggressive in our play and we should have been more than two up at half time.

Advertisement

“Carlton’s (Morris) had a great chance, we’ve had situations where we could have done a little bit more.

"If we’d had had a bit more quality we would have, but second half I thought our game management was fantastic.

“The onus isn’t on us to go out there when we’re two up, as we always believe we’ve got goals in us, always believe we’ve got game changers.

"Once we put in the level of performance that we did in the first half, then second half it was about trying to go after the third, but if you can't, make sure you defend well, and I thought we did.

Advertisement

“We lost Reece Burke (to injury), Gabe Osho came in and did fantastically well, Amari’s (Bell) been travelling all over the place, so it just shows the quality and what we have.

“I thought we saw the game out really, really well.

"We had to defend in wide areas, when they put balls in our box, any time they had a set-play we defended everything, first contacts, so really, really happy.