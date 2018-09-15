Jones impressed by 'brutally honest' scouting reports on his own Hatters

Luton boss Nathan Jones revealed he sent scouts to his side’s clash with Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium last week, to compile a report on his own team.

Although the Hatters went down 2-1 on the day, Town impressed for long periods, as they deserved something more from the game, which was borne out in the positive reports received by Jones afterwards.

He said: “I had an independent report as I wanted to find out about certain things, so we sent our own scout to come and watch us, do a report on us.

“The majority of the games, if we were coming up against us, we would think ‘this is a good side.’

“But we can’t have that soft underbelly that allows us to go behind and then we have to come back.

“As we controlled most of the first half, second half we were probably slightly the better side but it was slightly more even, with the timings of the goals, that’s what killed us.

“But we know we’re a good side, it’s just we have to keep improving, keep learning, if we do that, then we won’t have a problem.”

On whether this was a usual process for the club to go through, Jones continued: “We don’t always do it, but now and again, this was one at the weekend, it was coincidental, our northern scout came to watch us and did a report for us on how we play, how he saw us and he was brutally honest.

“It was good as it’s a learning curve for us as we want to keep learning in the environment and we did that, so it was a positive thing and we’ve learnt from that.

"We’ve worked on stuff that we need to work on for this week, but we have to make sure that we impose ourselves as well, because we believe we are a good side.”

Despite the result, which saw Luton beaten for the third time in four league games on their travels this term, Jones won’t be drawn into making wholesale changes for this afternoon’s clash with Bristol Rovers.

He added: “We’ve got a strong squad, they’re all in competition week in week out and I don’t think it’s any specific individual that’s making massive errors, it’s not,.

“It’s weird as there’s a few little things going against us and with the added quality we’re coming up again, we’re getting punished for that.

“Doncaster probably had three opportunities all game and scored from two of them, so it’s making sure that we eradicate those and then taking ours down the other end.

“As we had enough chances to have won the game, as he (Grant McCann, Doncaster boss) rightly said, I think, we’re the best side they’ve come up against.

“I watched the games they’ve played and they’ve dominated pretty much every game.

“They didn’t do that Saturday, it’s just they were slightly more clinical than us.”