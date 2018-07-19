Jones impressed with Luton in Generals victory

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt there were plenty of positives to take from his side’s 5-1 win at Chesham United last night.

Late goals from Jorge Grant (2), Danny Hylton and Matty Pearson ensured Luton put a gloss on the scoreline after Jake Jervis had earlier cancelled out Chesham’s opener.

We freshened stuff up on 60 minutes and they pulled the game away from Chesham, but there were a few goals and a good fitness work out. Nathan Jones

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “It was a work out, no injuries, all the cliches of pre-season, but I was very pleased.

“First half was a tough game, it’s a difficult surface here, as no disrespect, but the weather is not conducive for good football pitches around the country.

“They were bright and it was a real even game, obviously we freshened stuff up on 60 minutes and they pulled the game away from Chesham, but there were a few goals and a good fitness work out.”

Town had fallen behind in the first half through a fine goal from Ryan Blake, as Jones felt it might have sharpened his team’s focus.

He continued: “It might have, but it shouldn’t have.

“We did say beforehand, this is a test, a work out, they’ve got to be switched on, they’ve got to treat this professionally, because this is our lead in for the season.

“It was a good goal, a great ball in and they scored, fair play, that can happen.

“I don’t think in all honesty, they had too many chances throughout the game, but they took that chance and then it might have kicked us into gear.

“We tweaked something and we looked a little bit more potent from then on and got the goal, so it was pleasing, it’s more about the physical work out, it is good to get the goals, and we’ll go from there.”

Town’s leveller came through Jervis after a fine break by Elliot Lee, something that the visitors had been practicing, as Jones said: “It was a real good counter attack and we work tirelessly on our counter attacking.

“Yesterday we worked on our counter attacking sessions, so it was nice to get those goals and then we showed some real quality when we changed things up, there was real freshness and a brightness about the group and that was good.”

It wasn’t until Jones swapped his entire outfield players that Luton really drove their extra quality home, with the final four goals coming in the closing stages.

It was always in the Town chief’s mind to swap his side then, adding: “We’re at that stage at the minute where we’re not 90s, we’re 60s, 30s.

“It’s the same on the weekend, it will be 60, 30, then we’re stepping into the final two weeks of the preparation, ready for Pompey.

“We’re a positive side anyway, we tried to score before that (substitutions), but we’ve got players that can change things up.

“We used both our shapes today, second half they came on and it’s a good group, we do try and score goals and they showed that.

“It could have been slightly more without being disrespectful, but we’re happy about that.”