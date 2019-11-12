Jones: Individual errors cost us yet again

Luton boss Graeme Jones was left frustrated by individual errors once more after his side were beaten 3-0 at Reading on Saturday.

The Hatters were breached twice before half time, the first from a set-piece which saw Michael Morrison head beyond James Shea, before the Royals added a quickfire second, countering with devastating effect after Luke Bolton lost the ball upfield.

After the break, Town did tighten up until 10 minutes from time when half time substitute Alan Sheehan was caught in possession, allowing Garath McCleary to race through and beat Shea once more.

It means Luton have now conceded 30 goals already this term, from 16 games, keeping just the one clean sheet, with Jones saying: “Luke Bolton’s attacking down the right wing slot, we lose it, and concede from there.

“Make no mistake, I know where are and three individual errors for the goals.

“Alan’s a wonderful footballer, a wonderful footballer, but he got caught for the goal.

“He’s an experienced guy, I love Alan Sheehan, he’s a great footballer, but can’t make mistakes like that.

“That’s his strength, his technical ability, so that’s disappointing.

“I can’t defend set-pieces, I can’t defend a counter attack and I can’t make mistakes at the back when you’re the last man.

“So everybody needs to take responsibility for the situation, and we need to stick together, and we will.

“But we need to be honest, I’ve never gone away from that.

“We need to be honest about the situation and how realistic it is.

"We’re in a relegation our fight, we need to roll our sleeves up and we need to be better than we were today.”