Jones insists Derby youngster is a 'typical' Hatters signing

New Town midfielder Louie Watson in action for Derby County

Hatters manager Nathan Jones has described his fourth addition of the summer, Derby County midfielder Louie Watson, as a ‘typical’ Luton signing.

The 21-year-old followed Alfie Doughty, Cauley Woodrow and Matt Macey in agreeing to move to Kenilworth Road, leaving the Rams following their relegation to League One.

After starting out at West Ham United, where he played once in the Checkatrade Trophy, Watson headed to Pride Park, making his Derby debut in December 2020, going on to feature 15 times in total, with four league starts.

His determination to make a success of his career led Jones to pay an undisclosed fee for the Republic of Ireland U21 international, telling the club’s official website: “Louie for me is a typical Luton signing.

"We are getting him at the right age.

“He’s had a good grounding at West Ham, then gone to Derby and broken through there.

"Derby have done really well with young players, so he caught our eye, we’ve monitored him and when the opportunity came to try and do it, we did.

“You can see his desire to want to get on and develop, but to establish himself at this level first.

"For me, that’s typical Luton.

"We have players who are hungry, who want to get to the next level.

"It doesn’t matter what age they are.

"They come here and they want to do well. Louie is exactly that.