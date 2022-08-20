Jones insists that Luton aren't panicking yet despite winless start

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton manager Nathan Jones insists there will be no panicking as he attempts to arrest Town’s disappointing start to the season when heading to Swansea City this afternoon.

The Hatters have failed to win any of their opening five league and cup matches so far, meaning they make the trip to Wales sitting second bottom of the table, with Jones currently going through his worst sequence as Town boss.

Opponents Swansea are 14th with five points on the board following their stoppage time collapse at home to Millwall on Tuesday night that saw concede two own goals to let a 2-0 lead slip and draw 2-2.

Under boss Russell Martin, the Swans are known for their determination to play out from the back, as on the test ahead of them, Jones said: “They will, but we know that and most teams do in the Championship, most teams try to play.

"We have to be better in all that we do and wherever we go and we’ve got some decisions to make, but we’re not panicking yet.

"We’re not panicking, there’s a long way to go, but we have to turn this around, as it’s a tough month.

"We’ve got a lot of journeys, got some big teams, Sheffield United, and we probably should have more points than we have.

"We’ve been better, against Birmingham, Burnley and even Preston on the weekend, we probably deserved more from those games, but we haven’t got them.”

Luton will be cheered on by another travelling contingent heading up the M4 once more, and on the supporters who made the trek to Bristol City in midweek for a disappointing 2-0 reverse, Jones added: “It’s a disappointing result and I feel for the fans.

"I'm not one to apologise and say ‘we were this, we were that,’ because we've given them plenty to get behind.