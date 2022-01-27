Jones is confident Luton will do some business ahead of transfer deadline day

Town boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones is anticipating doing some business ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on Monday, although he doesn't expect it to be a huge amount.

The Town chief is yet to make a move in the market this month, but has been linked with a loan deal for Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson, who has remained in England while the rest of the Magpies first team squad flew out to Saudi Arabia for some warm weather training.

When asked if he was confident about making an addition ahead of the deadline, Jones said: “I’m sure there will be some done, the level of it, we’re not sure yet.

“The windows will be getting harder because, as we improve the squad significantly in the summer window, we don’t need masses.

“What we do need is something that improves us.

“So, if we can get something that improves us then business will be done.

"If not, no problem because we’ve still got plenty to see from a lot that we signed in the summer.”

With his squad now numbering at 25, Jones will need to move at least one of his players on before being able to bring in a new acquisition.

On whether the congested fixture schedule has prevented him being able to do so, in fear of not being able to sign a replacement, Jones added: “We won’t do that.

“If someone comes available that will improve our 11 then we’ll have to move someone out and we’ll explain to them the reasons why, but at the minute we’re pretty much set.

“We’d like to add more quality because we want to be stronger coming out of this window than going into it, but as the years go by and the windows go by and as we improve and we recruit and we develop, it gets harder to do that.

“We won’t just bring a number in, or bring anyone willy-nilly in as it’s a real tight-knit group here.