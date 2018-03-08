Jones is unsurprised by Stanley's rise up the table

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hasn't been surprised in the slightest that Accrington Stanley have risen from the chasing pack to emerge as one of Town’s closest rivals for the League Two title.

The Reds are currently on a stunning run of form, claiming a magnificent 10 wins out of 12 League Two games, picking up 31 points from a possible 36 to move to with a single point of the Hatters after beating Morecambe 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Although they have left the likes of bigger clubs in Notts County, Coventry and Mansfield trailing in their wake over recent weeks, it has come as no shock to Jones, who said: "No, not really, they do good work and I think the words are perennial achievers.

"When I came here, they narrowly missed out on promotion on the last day of the season.

“Last year they were in and around the play-offs, they wanted a late push and this year they’re doing wonderfully. They’re on a great run, they really, really are, so it doesn’t surprise me.

“If you do good work, and John Coleman to be fair to him, on I think, I don’t know this for certain, I think it’s limited resources they have there, does wonderful work.

“They produce players as well, because he’s lost a few players in terms of (Matty) Pearson and (Omar) Beckles and (Shay) McCartan left, and yet he’s replaced them with (Kayden( Jackson and people like that, who have done very well, so credit to him.”

Stanley also possess the hottest striker in the division in their ranks, with Billy Kee the first to 20 goals in League Two this term as Jones added: “He’s always a threat, he’s like the James Collins’s, they’re goalscorers at this level.

“If you play Billy Kee in enough games, he’ll score enough goals, god willing it won’t be against us.”