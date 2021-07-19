Jones: Jordan Clark is probably the best player in the world at the moment!

Jordan Clark celebrates his second goal against Boreham Wood on Saturday

Hatters boss Nathan Jones claimed that midfielder Jordan Clark is probably the ‘best player in the world’ at the moment after he scored his sixth goal in pre-season during Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Boreham Wood on Saturday.

The 27-year-old who moved to Kenilworth Road the previous summer from Accrington Stanley, had opened his account with four goals inside 15 minutes during the 7-0 friendly win over Hitchin Town earlier this month.

Although he drew blanks when going up against Rochdale and Bedford Town, Clark then came off the bench with an hour gone to draw Town level at Meadow Park, converting at the back post from Sam Beckwith's low cross.

He went on to bag a second, volleying in Joe Morrell’s fine assist in the final minutes and might have had a hat-trick, heading another Morrell delivery straight at keeper Nathan Ashmore.

When asked about the midfielder, Jones said: “Jordan Clark is probably the best player in the world at the moment!

"Without being disrespectful, he is outstanding, we love him, nothing surprises us because we see it every day.