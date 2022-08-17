Jones knows something needs to change for Luton after Town draw yet another blank at Ashton Gate

Carlton Morris is yet to find the net for the Hatters this season

Town boss Nathan Jones is well aware that his side need to do far better in the final third after what has been a wretched start to the campaign in front of goal.

The Hatters have scored just once in their opening four matches, that from Dan Potts at Burnley in a 1-1 draw, the defender turning in from close range after Amari’i Bell’s cross wasn’t properly cleared.

They drew their third blank at Bristol City last night though, meaning they have now gone 185 minutes of football, just over three hours, since that strike from Potts at Turf Moor.

In total, Luton have managed 56 shots in the second tier, but only 10 of them on target, with Robins keeper Dan Bentley exerted just once on Tuesday night, making a terrific save from Gabe Osho’s deflected effort in stoppage time.

On the increasingly worrying problem, Jones said: “I think we’ve had 60 shots in four games and scored one goal, so something needs to change.

“We didn’t work the goalkeeper, after all the opportunities, all the possession in and around the box, everything, we didn’t work the keeper.

"We had knock downs, headers, didn’t work the keeper at all, so that’s the thing, and we haven’t done that, I would say we’ve probably had 60 shots in the last four games and scored one goal, that shouldn’t happen.

“It’s not the quality of chances because we got in good positions tonight.

"Allan Campbell got in the same position as (Andi) Weimann got in, Weimann put a great ball in, Allan Campbell doesn't, so it's that little bit of that quality that we need.

“Against Preston we had more chances, more shots, more everything, against Birmingham more chances, more shots, more everything.

"A little bit more quality against Burnley we’d have opened them up, they had one shot on target.

“The level of performances has been there, today it wasn’t but it has been there, so we’ve been a little bit unfortunate, but we have to show more quality, have to show more composure and keep make sure we’re moving forward.”

After relying on Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick last term, the pair scoring double figures, Town were expected to be far more of a threat upfront this time with the additions of Barnsley duo Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow, the duo both regulars on the scoresheet when at Oakwel.

However, it just hasn’t worked out so far, Morris yet to find the net in four appearances and Woodrow often played out of position as an attacking midfielder, despite netting 30 goals in two seasons at this level for the Tykes.

Skipper Sonny Bradley wasn’t putting all the accountability at their doors though, saying: “We haven't scored enough goals, but I don’t just blame strikers for that though.

"I don't know how many set-pieces we’ve had, against Preston, against Birmingham, even Burnley we've had more than enough chances and that’s throughout the team, to score goals.

"Goals change games and as a defender, our job is first to keep the ball out the back of the net and give our midfielders and forwards a platform to then go and kick on and win the game for us.

"We haven’t done that for them tonight and defensively as a team we’ve let ourselves down.