Jones knows who he wants to keep at Kenilworth Road

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed he already knows which players who are out of contract in the summer he wants to keep at the club beyond the end of the current season.

The likes of Scott Cuthbert, Dan Potts, Olly Lee, Alan Sheehan, Jordan Cook, Glen Rea and Johnny Mullins to name a few are all in the last year of their deals and could become free agents in June.

We know who we want to keep, people that are here know that if they keep producing then they’ll be here for the longer term rather than just for one season. Nathan Jones

When asked if would be offering any new contracts to tie down various members of the squad in the not too distant future, Jones said: “We’re always on top of that, we never rest on our laurels.

“We’ve spoken to the relevant ones in terms of moving forward, but right at the minute, we’ve got a real good, hungry group and we wouldn’t want anyone to add any complacency to anything.

“So it’s about making sure we maintain what we have and improving on what we have.

“Then moving from there, we’ll make those decisions.

“We know who we want to keep, people that are here know that if they keep producing then they’ll be here for the longer term rather than just for one season because we’re happy with the group, really happy.

“We think that the group is good enough to play at the next level, it’s just we’ve got to make sure we get out of this level first.”

Town’s other players whose contracts are due to expire are Josh McQuoid, Kavan Cotter, Lawson D’Ath, Akin Famewo, James Shea and Harry Isted.