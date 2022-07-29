Jones knows who will be Town's number one ahead of Blues opener

Town keeper Ethan Horvath

Hatters boss Nathan Jones knows who will be the club’s number one going into the Championship season that kicks off against Birmingham City tomorrow afternoon.

Having used six stoppers last term due to an unprecedented injury crisis at Kenilworth Road and James Shea’s knee injury meaning he is out for the foreseeable future, Jones used the transfer window to make sure that doesn’t happen again this year.

He signed USA international Ethan Horvath on loan from Premier League Nottingham Forest, paid an undisclosed fee to bring in Hibernian’s Matt Macey and also extended the contact of Harry Isted, following his full second tier debut and impressive FA Cup display against Chelsea.

Horvath is expected to get the nod after being between the posts during Town’s 1-1 draw with Premier League opponents West Ham on Saturday, as Jones said: “We will know going into the first game who it is but there is real competition.

“We have three goalkeepers now who we believe are Championship quality and that can play.

“Since the 80s we haven’t had three goalkeepers here that have been Championship quality and we have that now.

“We believe in Ethan, we believe in Matt and Harry showed that he can step up.