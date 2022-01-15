Jones labels goalscoring Luton midfielder as a 'chameleon' as he adapts to Championship environment

Luke Berry is all smiles of notching his fifth goal of the season at the weekend

Town boss Nathan Jones has likened midfielder Luke Berry to a 'chameleon' for the manner in which he has adapted yet again to his new background of the Championship.

The 29-year-old had made a name for himself at Cambridge United during the early part of his career, reaching double figures in the Conference and then managing twice in League Two as well.

A move to Luton in August 2017 followed, with eight goals in his debut season, while in League One his best tally was three, although this was in his comeback campaign after a horrific injury against Colchester which was a potential career ender.

Berry managed three in his first two second tier attempts, the first a highly disrupted one under previous boss Graeme Jones, as he didn't feature regularly, but despite his limited game time due to injuries this term, is already up to five for the season after scoring against Harrogate on Sunday.

On the midfielder, who he signed during his first spell in charger, Jones said: “He’s just been like a chameleon.

"Literally, whatever environment you put him in, he’s adapted to, that’s what we like about him.

“We backed our judgement about him because, for a League Two side to spend that much money on him and people like James Collins, in terms of fees, the club back our judgement and they’ve repaid no end.

“He’s scored goals at every level he’s played at.

"That’s a knack, it’s something he works on, it’s not coincidence and we’re very pleased to have him.

“He keeps getting better, whatever level that we play at, Luke plays at it and it’s been very pleasing.

“That shows that we weren’t wrong in the first place in spending that kind of money.”

Berry’s goals have come in quick time as well, as he has been on the pitch for just 466 minutes in total this season, meaning he has found the net at an average of one every hour and a half he has been on the pitch.

Jones added: “His stats are phenomenal.

"We know what he can do and what he can improve on, but he’s a constant developer in our squad.

"He’s someone who’s brave, we’ve got Harty (Paul Hart, first team coach) here who really puts a big emphasis on the basics.

"The first thing he says to me is ‘he heads it’, so, he can score goals, he can head it, he works hard.

"He’s not quite as quick as people like (Fred) Onyedinma, but he’s an intelligent midfield player.