Jones labels Town 'outstanding' despite opening day defeat at Fratton Park

Luton boss Nathan Jones declared his side ‘outstanding’ despite starting their League One campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth this afternoon.

The visitors were by far the better side at Fratton Park, denied by the woodwork on two occasions as they had the hosts clinging on for most of the second half.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “I thought we were outstanding.

“They scored from a real error, they’re quite a direct side, we won the first header but it fell, then (Alan) Sheehan slipped, we got done one v one and then they scored a decent-ish goal.

“But I thought we were outstanding, I thought we dominated the game from start to finish, to come from Fratton Park and play like that, I’m so proud of my team.

“We should have been comfortable, as we created the type of chances, I don’t know how thick those bars and posts are, but I thought we were brilliant, I really did.

“To come into League One, it will be a tester, the start we had against the favourites, or second favourites, and to do that to them, I’m proud and I’m excited for what we can achieve.”

Attacker Harry Cornick also missed a second half chance, shooting straight at Craig MacGillivray, as Jones was left to rue what might have been.

He added: “We should have been more clinical, because we had real good chances.

“We carved them open time and time again, we had opportunities first half, we weren’t quite clinical, we hit the post and there’s been other chances.

“But second half we were totally dominant, to come to Fratton Park and be totally dominant, I’m very proud.

“I’ve never been this pleased after a defeat, but it stands us in a good place and I know we’re in a good place.

“I’m not mentioning anything about them, like others have done for us, with budgets and stuff like that, no, no, no.

“We’ve come here today and competed with one of the best in the league and we’ve been by far the better side.”